Motorcyclist dies after collision with pickup truck in Annapolis Valley

The RCMP say a man is dead after his motorcycle collided with a pickup truck in Nova Scotia's Annapolis Valley.

Police say the crash happened Wednesday around 1:45 p.m. on Highway 201 in Greenwood.

Following the collision, the truck crossed the road and struck a nearby home.

The driver of the motorcycle, a 43-year-old man from Greenwood, died at the scene.

The driver of the pickup truck received injuries not believed to be life-threatening. A passenger in the truck was not injured.

The road was closed for roughly 10 hours as police investigated.

