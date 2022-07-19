Police search for tractor-trailer driver involved in crash with motorcycle

Halifax police want to speak to the driver of a tractor-trailer they say was involved in a collision with a motorcycle Monday afternoon.

In a news release Tuesday morning, police say the motorcycle was going northbound on Dunbrack Street when it struck the rear of a blue tractor-trailer.

The vehicle was towing an empty flatbed. It was crossing the northbound lanes after turning left off Highway 102 at around 4:30 p.m. AT Monday, police say.

The motorcyclist was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the tractor-trailer did not stop and continued south on Dunbrack Street.

