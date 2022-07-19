Police search for tractor-trailer driver involved in crash with motorcycle
Police say a motorcycle was going northbound on Dunbrack Street when it struck the rear of a blue tractor-trailer. The tractor was crossing the northbound lanes after turning left off Highway 102 at around 4:30 p.m. AT Monday.
Halifax police want to speak to the driver of a tractor-trailer they say was involved in a collision with a motorcycle Monday afternoon.
In a news release Tuesday morning, police say the motorcycle was going northbound on Dunbrack Street when it struck the rear of a blue tractor-trailer.
The vehicle was towing an empty flatbed. It was crossing the northbound lanes after turning left off Highway 102 at around 4:30 p.m. AT Monday, police say.
The motorcyclist was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police say the tractor-trailer did not stop and continued south on Dunbrack Street.
