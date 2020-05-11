Body of naval officer killed in helicopter crash returns to Nova Scotia

The body of naval officer Sub-Lt. Abbigail Cowbrough, who died in a helicopter crash last month, will arrive back in Halifax this evening, according to a news release from the Department of National Defence.

Cowbrough's family will be joined by military and civilian dignitaries in a police-escorted motorcade that will take Cowbrough's remains from the Halifax Stanfield International Airport to the Atlantic Funeral Home in Dartmouth.

The motorcade is expected to leave the airport at 6 p.m.

Cowbrough, 23, was a marine systems engineering officer aboard HMCS Fredericton. The vessel sailed from its home port of Halifax in January for a six-month deployment in the Mediterranean Sea as part of a NATO operation.

On April 29, Cowbrough was on a Royal Canadian Air Force CH-148 Cyclone helicopter when it crashed in international waters between Greece and Italy. Five other Canadians were also killed.

The Canadian killed in the helicopter crash are, clockwise from top left: Capt. Kevin Hagen, Sub-Lt. Abbigail Cowbrough, Capt. Brenden Ian MacDonald, Master Cpl. Matthew Cousins, Sub-Lt. Matthew Pyke and Capt. Maxime Miron-Morin. (Department of National Defence)

It's still not clear what caused the crash, and a thorough investigation could take more than a year.

DND said it understands and recognizes Canadians' grief and the need to mourn, but asks that people do it in a way that helps protect the health of everyone. People looking to pay their respects to Cowbrough should practise physical distancing and obey traffic rules.

Here's the planned motorcade route:

From the Park 'N Fly parking lot to Highway 102

Highway 102 to Bayers Road

Bayers Road to Windsor Street

Right onto Windsor Street to North Street

Left onto North Street to Barrington Street

Right onto Barrington Street to Cornwallis Street

Left onto Cornwallis Street to Valour Way, HMC Dockyard

Left onto Valour Way to Barrington Street

Right onto Barrington Street to the MacKay Bridge

Continue on Highway 111 to Main Street/Highway 7

Continue on Main Street to the Atlantic Funeral Home, 771 Main St., Dartmouth

MORE TOP STORIES