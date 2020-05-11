Body of naval officer killed in helicopter crash returns to Nova Scotia
Cowbrough, 23, was one of six Canadians killed in the crash
The body of naval officer Sub-Lt. Abbigail Cowbrough, who died in a helicopter crash last month, will arrive back in Halifax this evening, according to a news release from the Department of National Defence.
Cowbrough's family will be joined by military and civilian dignitaries in a police-escorted motorcade that will take Cowbrough's remains from the Halifax Stanfield International Airport to the Atlantic Funeral Home in Dartmouth.
The motorcade is expected to leave the airport at 6 p.m.
Cowbrough, 23, was a marine systems engineering officer aboard HMCS Fredericton. The vessel sailed from its home port of Halifax in January for a six-month deployment in the Mediterranean Sea as part of a NATO operation.
On April 29, Cowbrough was on a Royal Canadian Air Force CH-148 Cyclone helicopter when it crashed in international waters between Greece and Italy. Five other Canadians were also killed.
It's still not clear what caused the crash, and a thorough investigation could take more than a year.
DND said it understands and recognizes Canadians' grief and the need to mourn, but asks that people do it in a way that helps protect the health of everyone. People looking to pay their respects to Cowbrough should practise physical distancing and obey traffic rules.
Here's the planned motorcade route:
- From the Park 'N Fly parking lot to Highway 102
- Highway 102 to Bayers Road
- Bayers Road to Windsor Street
- Right onto Windsor Street to North Street
- Left onto North Street to Barrington Street
- Right onto Barrington Street to Cornwallis Street
- Left onto Cornwallis Street to Valour Way, HMC Dockyard
- Left onto Valour Way to Barrington Street
- Right onto Barrington Street to the MacKay Bridge
- Continue on Highway 111 to Main Street/Highway 7
- Continue on Main Street to the Atlantic Funeral Home, 771 Main St., Dartmouth
