One person dead in Highway 104 crash east of Antigonish, N.S.

One person is dead after two vehicles collided on Highway 104 east of Antigonish, N.S., on Saturday afternoon.

The highway was closed after the crash which occurred shortly before 4 p.m. and will likely not reopen for several hours, RCMP Cpl. Dal Hutchinson said. Traffic was being diverted to nearby Dagger Woods Road.

Hutchinson could not say if the person was a man or a woman or how old the person was, or if there had been any other injuries.

A low-pressure system moving through Atlantic Canada brought heavy rain to parts of the province Saturday.

The crash is under investigation and an RCMP collision analyst was at the scene, Hutchinson said.