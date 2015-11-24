Mother, son who died in Digby house fire remembered as 'heart and soul' of community

A mother and son from Digby, N.S., who died in a house fire on Saturday are being remembered as the "heart and soul" of the community.

Brenda Vidito, 65, and Deker Taylor, 31, were found dead in their home on Montague Row in the south end.

"I think with everything that's going on, I think people are just kind of like, 'When is enough, enough?'" said Jennie Taylor, a teacher at Digby Regional High School, where Taylor attended.

"It's awful to lose anybody, but to lose kind of the heart and soul — it's just too much. It's just too much."

The back of the house was engulfed in flames and there was heavy smoke at the front when firefighters arrived before 6 a.m.

They discovered one person upstairs and one downstairs. Both were dead.

O'Brien said Taylor had some cognitive limitations, but that didn't stop him from being a happy presence in the school.

"Deker was the type of kid that every morning he would stand at the door and open the door for you and welcome you into the school," she said.

"He had certain things he loved to talk to you about and joke around. He had a laugh that you could just always remember."

O'Brien said Taylor loved toy cars, wrestling and offroading, so after he graduated, she offered to take him.

"We did that for about five years. Every summer we'd go offroading and get ice cream at the end of it and it was just awesome."

Mother and son were 'tag team'

Taylor and his mother were inseparable and well known in the small community. They would often visit the local McDonald's and drink coffee together.

"They were so close. Brenda was just his biggest champion. She always did the best by him," O'Brien said.

"Everywhere she went, he was there ... they were just a tag team."

O'Brien said she's not sure if a memorial service has been planned just yet but when it is, it will be very well attended.

"This town is just kind of numb right now and in shock ... to lose these two people in our community that are just fixtures, it's just hard to comprehend."

