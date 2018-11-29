Mother of drowned diver hopes company's appeal will lead to trial — and answers

The mother of a commercial diver who drowned more than three years ago at a Nova Scotia Power tidal facility is welcoming attempts by the company he worked for to withdraw two guilty pleas it entered in connection with his death.

Luke Seabrook, 39, drowned at the Annapolis Tidal Power Plant on July 15, 2015, after getting stuck underwater while inspecting a gate that controls the flow of water.

Paul's Diving Services Inc. pleaded guilty last year to two charges under the Occupational Health and Safety Act. But company owner Greg Paul now argues an expert witness hired by the prosecution to examine the case wasn't impartial.

Angela Seabrook, Luke's mother, has long pushed for more answers about what happened that day and has called for improvements to commercial diving safety.

"I am hoping that Greg Paul's appeal is successful so that the whole case will be reopened and we can finally get all the facts and complete information as to what happened, why it happened and how to learn from this to better the industry and safety of divers," she said in an email Thursday.

The Nova Scotia Power tidal power plant where Seabrook died. (Richard Cuthbertson/CBC)

Seabrook is suing Nova Scotia Power, claiming damages under the provincial Fatal Injuries Act, and has said she hopes it will force the utility to change some of its safety practices.

In September 2017, Paul's Diving admitted to failing to ensure a written dive plan was in place that met occupational diving regulations, and failing to ensure the dive was not conducted in hazardous water flow conditions. The company was fined $34,000 and ordered to hold a series of safety presentations.

Paul now argues the guilty pleas were based in part on the report of an expert witness commissioned by the Crown who should not have been accepted.

The company's lawyer, Blair Mitchell, said in documents filed with Nova Scotia Supreme Court that the expert was not impartial, unbiased or independent, and his report should not be admissible.

The basis for the appeal is that the Crown's expert, David Geddes, had trained Paul and his company's dive supervisor. Paul questioned how Geddes could have trained him, then go on to investigate his company for alleged safety violations.

On Thursday morning, Mitchell asked a Nova Scotia Supreme Court judge for more time to prepare the appeal as he awaits more disclosure from the Crown.

But Crown prosecutor Alex Keaveny said there is nothing more to disclose.

The case will return to court early in the new year.