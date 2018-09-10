Sign proclaims Mother Canada Monument effort still alive in Cape Breton

The campaign to build the Never Forgotten National Memorial Monument in Green Cove, Cape Breton is still alive.

A sign was built this summer by supporters of the controversial project, which includes a 24-metre high Mother Canada statue.

The wooden sign sits on the lawn of a Never Forgotten Monument supporter in the middle of Ingonish.

It's emblazoned with the words "Future Home of Mother Canada" and has flowers planted at its base.

"We plan on having it there until the monument is being built," said Ray Stapleton, spokesperson for The People North of Smokey and Beyond Who Believe In The Never Forgotten National Memorial Monument.

"We're quite proud of it. We want that message, to keep the flame alive."

Ray Stapleton, spokesperson for The People North of Smokey and Beyond Who Believe In The Never Forgotten National Memorial Monument helps build the sign promoting the national monument. (submitted by Rosemary LaRusic)

In 2016, the federal government scrapped previous plans made by the Harper government to support the project.

"We still believe in it and we still believe that it should be down here," said Stapleton.

He said the group raised more than $2,000 in donations to build the sign.

Supporters will use the leftover money for repairs to the sign and replacement flowers, including peace lillies, treasure flowers and tulips that look like poppies, Stapleton said.

Craig Jackson, a filmmaker who has spent summers Ingonish since he was a child, made a documentary about the Mother Canada statue debate two years ago.

He said he was surprised to learn supporters are still pushing for the project.

Jackson said he tried to show both sides of the issue in his documentary, however, he believes the facts show the plan isn't a good fit for the area.

The Never Forgotten Memorial Foundation wants to build a statue called Mother Canada in the Cape Breton Highlands Park. (Never Forgotten Memorial Foundation)

"I'm not against a memorial to those who went overseas and fought for Canada, that's certainly not the case," he said. "But I am against giant statues."

He said something more in tune with the land, with the area, would be better suited.

But Stapleton said they're not slowing down on their efforts to make the statue a reality.

"We are going to persist," said Stapleton. "And if we have to wait for the Liberals to get kicked out — so be it."

