Most trees vandalized a year ago at Halifax Public Gardens still alive

Almost all of the trees vandalized in 2022 at the Halifax Public Gardens are still alive, according to a news release from the municipality on Thursday.

The release said the extent of the damage may take years to assess.

About 33 trees throughout the Public Gardens had their bark stripped overnight on July 26, 2022. Some of the damaged trees were over 200 years old, officials said.

The release Thursday said four trees were initially deemed unsalvageable and were removed by municipal staff. Staff at the gardens used coconut fibre to patch the stripped areas of the remaining 29 trees in order to encourage healthy bark.

The municipality said this past spring 28 of the trees leafed as expected. The one small tree that didn't was removed.

Many of the trees are showing callousing, which is a positive sign, and remedial efforts are continuing, according to the release.

In September, the group Friends of the Public Gardens and the chair of the Public Gardens Foundation offered a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the vandalism. The reward offer expired in December.

Following the vandalism, there were two suspected arson attacks at the Horticultural Hall in the gardens, in September 2022 and in April of this year.

No one has been charged in any of the incidents.

