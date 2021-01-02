Most of Nova Scotia under snowfall warning as storm arrives

The first major storm of the year made land in southwest Nova Scotia early Saturday morning, as the province braced for heavy snow.

Most counties were under a snowfall warning by 5 a.m. according to Environment Canada, with total amounts of 25 to 30 centimetres expected.

By 8 a.m., radar showed the storm tracking over the southern tip of the province from Digby to Lunenburg.

Flakes had also begun falling in Halifax by 8:30 a.m.

Snow will develop Saturday morning in the western areas and spread to the rest of the province by the afternoon.

Generally 15 to 25 cm of snow is expected, but 30 cm or more is possible over northern and eastern areas of the province.

The warning also said strong east to northeast winds gusting to 60 to 80 km/h may significantly reduce visibility in blowing snow.

Rapidly accumulating snow will make travel difficult, and road closures are possible.

