Most Halifax-area wildfire evacuees get green light to head back home

Most of the remaining evacuees from the Halifax-area wildfire have been allowed to return home.

Unclear how many residents still under evacuation order

Two burned bikes are seen beside a driveway and the ruins of a home burned by fire.
A home destroyed by fire is seen in the background in this photo from the Westwood Hills subdivision in the Upper Tantallon area, about 25 kilometres northwest of Halifax. Most Halifax-area evacuees were allowed to return home Friday. (Mary-Catherine McIntosh/CBC)

Most of the remaining evacuees from the Halifax-area wildfire have been allowed to return home, according to the municipality's website.

The municipality lifted the evacuation order for most of the Phase 3 area at 1 p.m. AT. It impacts about 4,100 residents.

It's not clear how many of those residents are still under an evacuation order.

In its update, the municipality also said "the area of significant impact has changed and some areas that were previously evacuated have also been lifted."

Nova Scotia Power will reconnect power to those communities later today. It's expected to take approximately three hours after homeowners have returned, but there may be isolated power outages depending on the level of damage to homes.

A map shows the fire evacuation area and the local state of emergency area, as of 11 a.m. AT Friday, June 9.
A map shows the fire evacuation area and the local state of emergency area, as of 11 a.m. AT Friday. (Halifax Regional Municipality)

