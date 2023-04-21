2 men facing charges after thefts from mosques

Two men are facing charges after money was stolen from donation boxes at two mosques.

Halifax Regional Police say they received a report at about 3:35 p.m. on April 12 that two men stole money from donation boxes inside the mosque on St. Matthias Street in Halifax and then ran away.

On April 14, police got a second report of a theft at the same mosque that occurred at 3:15 a.m. that day. In that case, one man stole money from donation boxes and left on foot.

Police arrested a 39-year-old man near Faulkner Street in Dartmouth, N.S., and a 32-year-old man near Hillcrest Drive in Halifax on April 14.

After investigating, police determined that the 39-year-old was also responsible for stealing from a donation box at a mosque on Larry Uteck Boulevard on April 10.

The 39-year-old has been charged with three counts of theft under $5,000 and three counts of possessing property obtained by crime.

The 32-year-old has been charged with one count of theft under $5,000 and one count of possession of property obtained by crime.

