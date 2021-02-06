Brothers who fled Democratic Republic of Congo find thriving music career in Halifax

Two brothers who fled unrest in the Democratic Republic of Congo five years ago have found a thriving music career in Halifax.

Moses "Rajah Ally" Korongo and Galina "Gallyna" Korongo perform as Advocates of Truth, an Afro-fusion music group.

The brothers and their family fled war-torn Congo five years ago, travelling to Rwanda, Tanzania, Kenya and Uganda, before settling in Canada.

"The thing I love most about Canada, they accept you as you are ... that gave us hope," Galina told CBC's Gbenga Akintokun.

Their musical style combines hip hop, afro-pop and R&B and is performed in three different languages: French, English and Swahili.

The group is just getting started on the Halifax music scene but is already making an impact.

Last year, their music won them the "2020 Emerging Artist" category at the African Nova Scotian Music Association Awards.

