Could you call this Egyptian-inspired house home?
The attic of this Halifax house is an ode to ancient Egypt — complete with a sarcophagus bathroom
The exterior of 5642 Morris St. looks like that of any other stately Victorian home in Halifax.
But step inside, climb three flights of stairs, and you're transported back in time — not to 1859 when a Scottish immigrant built the place. But way, way back to ancient Egypt.
The attic bedroom is called the Tomb Room thanks to artist Michael Lewis, who painted the walls, ceiling and skylight with Egyptian-inspired scenes.
The most unusual feature is a bathroom inside a towering sarcophagus.
The real estate listing is right. It's "not like the other houses."
The house is on the market for just under $1 million, and real estate agent Sandra Bryant is looking for a "discerning buyer" who appreciates a unique home as much as the current owner does.
"The owner is a storyteller," Bryant told CBC's Mainstreet. "He's a historian. He's a filmmaker, so ... I am sure that it's his creativity that has captured this, created this and styled it in many ways."
Owners Sophie and Paul Donovan have added details to the house that they picked up from their adventures around the world. Paul Donovan is an award-winning film and television writer, producer and director.
There are Mexican tiles in the kitchen and Italian marble in a Roman bathroom.
"The swan faucets are from Spain. He found them in a dusty old Toronto warehouse and was able to bring them back," Bryant said.
But as unique as those details are, nothing beats the Tomb Room.
It might not be everyone's esthetic, but Bryant, who has been selling houses in Halifax for nearly four decades, isn't worried about finding the right buyer.
"I love older homes with character," she said. "I believe that these older homes should be taken care of, that they were incredibly built to last forever and they are filled with history and beauty."
With files from CBC's Mainstreet
