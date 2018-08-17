Two Royal Canadian Navy members in Halifax are facing drug charges following a joint investigation by the Nova Scotia RCMP and the military.

Leading Seaman Maxime Mercier, 27, and Leading Seaman Alexandre Begin, 31, are both facing three charges, including importing a controlled substance, conspiracy to import a controlled substance, conspiracy to traffic a controlled substance.

Mercier also faces the additional charge of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

The RCMP learned on June 28 that a package with 200 morphine pills had been ordered from Uganda and was being sent through the mail to a Canadian Armed Forces member in Halifax, said military spokesperson Capt. SueEllen MacGowan.

The drugs were discovered en route during the mailing process, she said.

Investigators with the RCMP and the military observed a man receive a package of drugs at a home on Canadian Forces Base Halifax in the city's west end on July 18, MacGowan said. Mercier was subsequently arrested and Begin was arrested the following day.

Mercier is a weapons engineering technician on HMCS Montreal and Begin is a steward at CFB Halifax.

The case is being handled through the military justice system, and a court martial date has not yet been determined, MacGowan said.

​Police said the investigation is ongoing.