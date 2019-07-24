AFN execs propose suspension of Morley Googoo after discrimination allegations

The Assembly of First Nations executive committee has proposed a suspension of the assembly's regional chief for Nova Scotia and Newfoundland, Morley Googoo.

Googoo is accused of bullying, harassing and discriminating against Cheryl Maloney, a former leader of the Nova Scotia Native Women's Association, as well as discriminating against other Mi'kmaw women.

The assembly sent Googoo a letter on Monday informing him of the proposed suspension, which would begin in 20 days.

"This motion is in response to allegations of harassment by yourself towards women in your region," the letter states. "The AFN is committed to ensuring a workplace that is free from harassment and discrimination."

Googoo is permitted to make a written submission in response to the letter. If he fails to do so, the committee will deliberate on the proposed suspension. If Googoo does submit a response, the committee will consider his submission and arrive at a final decision on the suspension within 20 days of receiving his response.

Perry Bellegarde, the national chief of the Assembly of First Nations, said the assembly has a zero-tolerance policy for harassment, bullying and discrimination. (CBC)

"We have a zero-tolerance policy for any form of harassment, any kind of bullying, any kind of discrimination," National Chief Perry Bellegarde told reporters at the assembly's annual general meeting in Fredericton on Tuesday.

"So we take things very seriously and as leaders we are held to a higher standard."

The allegations against Googoo are contained in a 2018 independent report commissioned by the Tripartite Forum, a federal, provincial and Mi'kmaw government organization.

Googoo has denied the allegations.

Maloney declined an interview with CBC News on Wednesday, but said she has concerns for her safety and is in the process of applying for a peace bond against Googoo.

The Nova Scotia Native Women's Association also declined to comment, saying the report that contained the allegations and was the basis for the suspension is confidential.

MORE TOP STORIES