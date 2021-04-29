More Than Lotto And Snacks: Corner Store Stories by artist Jon Claytor
This is the third piece in artist Jon Claytor's illustrated series Corner Store Stories.
This is the final comic in artist Jon Claytor's illustrated series Corner Store Stories.
Corner stores can be cornerstones of a community or street. They're the cream for your coffee, Popsicles on a hot day and movie rental memories. And, of course, there are the familiar faces behind the cash.
Artist Jon Claytor visited a few corner stores in Halifax, and created an illustrated series inspired by these conversations.
This is his fourth and final comic.
MORE TOP STORIES