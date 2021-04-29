Skip to Main Content
More Than Lotto And Snacks: Corner Store Stories by artist Jon Claytor

Jon Claytor · For CBC ·
(Jon Claytor for CBC)

Corner stores can be cornerstones of a community or street. They're the cream for your coffee, Popsicles on a hot day and movie rental memories. And, of course, there are the familiar faces behind the cash.

Artist Jon Claytor visited a few corner stores in Halifax, and created an illustrated series inspired by these conversations.

This is his fourth and final comic.

(Jon Claytor for CBC)
(Jon Claytor for CBC)
(Jon Claytor for CBC)
(Jon Claytor for CBC)
(Jon Claytor for CBC)
(Jon Claytor for CBC)
(Jon Claytor for CBC)
(Jon Claytor for CBC)
(Jon Claytor for CBC)
(Jon Claytor for CBC)
(Jon Claytor for CBC)
(Jon Claytor for CBC)
(Jon Claytor for CBC)
(Jon Claytor for CBC)
(Jon Claytor for CBC)
(Jon Claytor for CBC)
(Jon Claytor for CBC)
(Jon Claytor for CBC)
(Jon Claytor for CBC)
(Jon Claytor for CBC)
