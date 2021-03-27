More than 9,400 N.S. customers without power after high winds, lightning
Many power outages list lightning, or damage to equipment, as causes
More than 9,400 customers were without power on Saturday morning after high winds and a lightning storm hit Nova Scotia.
According to Nova Scotia Power's outage map, there were 74 outages affecting customers across the province just before 11 a.m.
Many outages began overnight, and by 2:30 a.m. Saturday there were more than 1,700 customers affected.
There was a lot of lightning throughout the southern Maritimes last evening. Each “ X,+,- " on this map represents a lightning strike that was detected by the Canadian Lightning Detection Network. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nsstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nsstorm</a> <a href="https://t.co/QOQdY6dn7u">pic.twitter.com/QOQdY6dn7u</a>—@ECCCWeatherNS
The largest outages were around Windsor Junction and the Sackville area in Halifax, as well as the Maitland area of East Hants.
Both affected more than 2,300 customers. The causes were being investigated.
Friday evening brought plenty of lighting and rain to N.S., where winds gusted nearly 60 km/h at the Halifax airport, according to Environment Canada.
On Saturday, wind speeds were still going strong with gusts up to more than 80 km/h in Halifax around 10 a.m.
Many of the power outages listed lightning, or damage to equipment, as their causes.
