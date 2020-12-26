Power restored for more than 7,000 Nova Scotia Power customers

Thousands of Nova Scotians woke up on Boxing Day to dark homes, but the lights are now mostly back on.

According to the Nova Scotia Power outage map, there were about 7,300 customers without electricity from the Amherst area over to the Northumberland Strait on Saturday morning.

The outage began around 6 a.m. AT, and was caused by damage to transmission equipment.

Smaller outages were dotted across other parts of Nova Scotia by 9 a.m. Saturday, from Sydney Mines in Cape Breton to Liverpool on the South Shore.

Power was restored to all but 200 Nova Scotia Power customers by 11:20 a.m.

High winds blew across much of the province Friday night into Saturday morning.

Environment Canada issued special weather statements for much of the eastern portion of the province, and rainfall warnings for Annapolis, Cumberland, Digby, Hants, Kings, Lunenburg, Queens, Shelburne and Yarmouth counties.

Environment Canada has issued either warnings or special weather statements for Nova Scotia on Saturday. (Environment Canada)

Up to 60 millimetres of rain is possible in some areas, with maximum wind gusts of 70 km/h, with higher gusts possible over exposed areas. The rain is expected to continue until the afternoon, possibly switching to snow as temperatures drop.

There is also a Les Suêtes wind warning in effect for Inverness County, Mabou and north, with maximum wind gusts up to 120 km/h until the evening.

The weather conditions are also impacting ferry crossings in the province. The Nova Scotia-New Brunswick ferry is departing from Digby, N.S., an hour early, according to Bay Ferries' website.

Marine Atlantic, which operates ferries to Newfoundland out of North Sydney, N.S., is also expecting all sailings to be impacted on Saturday.

MORE TOP STORIES