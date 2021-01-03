Almost 17,000 Nova Scotia Power customers without electricity after storm

Widespread power outages following Nova Scotia's latest snowstorm left more than 20,000 customers in the dark early Sunday morning.

According to Nova Scotia Power's outage map around 8:30 a.m., there were 207 outages affecting more than 20,500 customers. By 10 a.m, that had fallen slightly to around 16,900.

Andrea Anderson, Nova Scotia Power spokesperson, said the weekend storm was the cause.

Most of the outages began around 4 a.m., and were in the northeastern half of the province. Cape Breton had the largest outage, with more than 6,000 customers without electricity around the Sydney area.

"The heavy, wet snow and the high winds were the cause of those outages," Anderson said. "Here in Halifax it doesn't seem like there's a whole lot down, but I think it was a different storm in Cape Breton."

Anderson said they mobilized crews from the mainland to go to Cape Breton and work on the issues there.

Estimated restoration times for the outages vary from afternoon to 11 p.m. Sunday depending on location.

Nova Scotians across the province dealt with power outages on Sunday following a snow storm that brought high winds on Saturday. (Nova Scotia Power)

The winter storm landed in the province Saturday morning, lasting into the overnight hours, bringing rain, snow and high winds.

About 15-25 centimetres of snow was expected for most of province, but more was possible in some areas.

Environment Canada totals from the Sydney airport show 18 centimetres of snow and 17 millimeters of rain fell on Saturday.

The Annapolis Valley saw the most snow Saturday, with Greenwood reporting 34 centimetres.



MORE TOP STORIES