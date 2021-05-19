More than 150 people turned back at Nova Scotia borders since late April

Since Nova Scotia tightened its entry restrictions on April 22, more than 150 people have been denied entry into the province, according to an emailed statement from the Department of Environment and Climate Change.

The vast majority of denials, 130, were at the Nova Scotia-New Brunswick border. Two people were also turned away at the Digby ferry and one at the North Sydney ferry.

The tightened restrictions also applied to people arriving by air at the Halifax Stanfield International Airport. There, 25 people were denied entry and were flown back out of the province.

Another 33 people were detained at their own expense at an airport hotel until they could prove they qualified for an exemption.

Compassionate exceptions

Entry to Nova Scotia is restricted to those coming for essential travel and to permanent residents who can prove they live in the province. People who are moving to Nova Scotia, those wishing to enter for an end of life visit and those who need to write an exam may only do so if they obtain a compassionate exception by following online instructions.

People approved to enter the province on the grounds of a compassionate exception must self-isolate for 14 days and provide details of where they are planning to isolate and what arrangements they have made for food and supplies to be delivered to them.

Anyone who is entering the province for essential travel, including those passing through the province to another destination, is required to complete a safe check-in form and self-isolate for 14 days. Those who have been granted an exemption from self-isolation do not need to self-isolate.

