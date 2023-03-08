More suspects, more charges in Halifax-area human trafficking case

A Nova Scotia human trafficking case continues to grow, with Crown and defence lawyers appearing in Halifax provincial court Thursday to discuss additional charges and suspects.

The case had started with one accused, Adam Ray Greenlaw, 40, who was arrested in late April. Then two more were added, Shane Jason Maher, 49, and Richard Walter Beaver, 34.

Now the Crown has added Kyle Shane Birchard, 30, Rodi Saarloos, 52, and Martin Allan Rangers, 43.

Greenlaw and Rangers are in jail, although Rangers has a bail hearing next week. The remaining suspects are free on conditions.

They face a total of 75 charges, including sexual assault, human trafficking and child pornography.

"The investigation has proceeded, the police have been reviewing electronic devices that were seized as part of this investigation and that's led to other people being charged," Crown prosecutor Alicia Kennedy said outside court.

Exploitation

Kennedy said some of the victims are in their early adolescence. The offences are alleged to have started in the spring of 2021.

Kennedy said the men are connected through relationships with one another, but she wouldn't specify.

"The allegations are that they were involved in the sexual exploitation of underage girls. Some have been charged with trafficking offences, some have been charged with obtaining sexual services from underage complainants," Kennedy said.

Police have not yet finished compiling all their evidence, so the case has been put over until mid-September, when the accused are expected to indicate how they wish to proceed.

