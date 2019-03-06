N.S. offers legal help to sex assault complainants during court trials

The Nova Scotia government says it's come up with a way to support victims of sexual assault during trial.

Victims will now have access to free legal representation to challenge applications to have their past sexual history considered as part of the evidence in criminal court cases, Nova Scotia's Justice Department said in a news release issued Wednesday.

"It is unfathomable to think that a female victim survivor of sexual assault would be expected to represent herself in [that circumstance]," said Justice Minister Mark Furey.

Crown attorneys are quick to point out that during sexual assault trials, their job is not to offer counsel to the alleged victim of the assault.

Connie MacIsaac is one of two sexual assault Crown attorneys in Nova Scotia.

"I think it's important to remind people that Crown attorneys are not complainants' counsel," MacIsaac said. "They don't act on behalf of complainants in sexual violence files."

Ottawa only recently decided women deserve to have a lawyer in the room when their sexual history is brought up as evidence.

Legal support important

Nova Scotia now joins Ontario in offering to pay for that legal representation.

"We feel, I feel, that it is important that they have that legal support to represent them in the court process," Furey said.

Advocates for victims of sexual assault say it's a good step.

Georgia Barnwell, co-ordinator of Womens' Centres Connect, says it knocks down yet another barrier that might prevent women from reporting sexual violence.

"They probably expect that they're going to get support from the court system and they don't," Barnwell says. "So this is another reason why the system is so victimizing for women and why it's so difficult to come forward."

Sexual history requests increasing

Crown attorneys estimate that defendants ask for a complainant's sexual history evidence in about a quarter of all sexual assault cases that go to trial.

Furey says he's learned it's happening more and more.

"When we started this discussion a number of weeks ago, we were aware of two individuals who were presently found in those circumstance within the court process, and I was advised that as of yesterday that number is now at eight."

The advocates say the challenge now is to make sure victims know the service exists.

