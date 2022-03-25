Land fast-tracked for residential builds in HRM could add more than 22,000 units
Special designation granted for 9 areas could save years in approval time, says N.S. housing minister
Nova Scotia's housing minister announced Friday the province is fast-tracking more land for residential construction in the Halifax Regional Municipality, a move he says will help address "particularly severe" housing shortages in the area.
On Friday, John Lohr announced the designation of nine areas for as many as 22,600 new residential units.
The designation allows Lohr to assume authority for development approvals in the nine areas as outlined in the Housing in the Halifax Regional Municipal Act.
"These nine special planning areas could offer a significant number of new homes for people in the region and save months, even years, in approval time," Lohr said in a news release. "I want to thank the municipality for its support and collaboration as we work on solutions."
Lohr acknowledged that while housing is a challenge across the province, the shortage in the Halifax area is especially acute.
"We need to act now to address it," he said.
The release noted the housing deficit in the Halifax region is estimated at 17,000 units and growing.
The nine planning areas include:
-
-
-
Bedford West 10 — 1,300 units.
-
Bedford West 1 and 12 — 2,500 units.
-
Port Wallace — up to 4,900 units.
-
-
Morris Lake expansion — 3,100 units.
-
Dartmouth Crossing — 2,500 units.
-
Sandy Lake — 6,000 units.
The news release said the province is also spending $2.3 million to allow the Halifax municipality to "conduct critical environmental, land-use suitability, transportation and infrastructure studies to inform future planning and development decisions."
