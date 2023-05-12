Provincial rebate program ageist, says nursing grad

A nursing student at Cape Breton University is calling on the provincial government to expand a tax rebate program.

The province introduced the More Opportunity for Skilled Trades (MOST) tax rebate last year, for workers in eligible skilled trades, and film and video jobs.

It's been expanded to include nurses for the 2023 tax season.

But in order to qualify, workers must be under the age of 30 during the tax year in question.

"In today's age of diversity and inclusivity, why are we putting an age cap, and fostering ageism in our province," said Debra Wall, 35.

It was seeing relatives go through health issues that inspired her to pursue a new career in nursing four years ago.

"Just how compassionate you can be, and the care that you can provide to others. And I love helping out my community," she said.

She's set to graduate with a bachelor of science in nursing from CBU this summer.

She learned about the MOST program from her classmates.

"They said that there's a benefit for new nurses under 30. And I just randomly said, 'That's ageism,' and we all laughed. Until I went home and I actually researched it. And I was like, 'Oh my gosh. This is an amazing program. But why is it not offered to everybody?'"

Wall says a lot of people in her generation are choosing to go back to school and pursue new careers. (Holly Conners/CBC)

The province declined CBC's request for an interview. Instead, Department of Finance and Treasury Board spokesperson Andrew Preeper sent a statement.

"The program's goal is to attract and retain young workers to our province — to encourage them to build a life and career in Nova Scotia. In developing eligibility, the government made the decision to target the program to those age 30 and under," he said in an email.

The province estimates about 7,600 young people will benefit from the program this year in the skilled trades and film and video industry. And about 3,500 young nurses in the publicly funded system will benefit with the expanded eligibility for the 2023 tax year.

Wall won't be one of them.

"At 35 I still think I'm young," she said.

"With my generation ... there are a lot of us that are going back to school and choosing different careers. So I don't feel that we should be penalized for that. Especially if we want to stay home and work in our community and help the employment sector that is extremely struggling in Nova Scotia."

After completing her training in July, Wall will start work in the urgent treatment centre in Baddeck, N.S.

