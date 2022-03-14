More non-stop flights from Halifax offered this year

WestJet will soon relaunch its non-stop service to a number of international and domestic destinations from Nova Scotia for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

The announcement Monday comes on the heels of similar announcements by Porter Airlines and Air Canada.

"We know Canadians and international visitors are ready to make their highly anticipated return to travel this summer, and Atlantic Canada has waited a long time for the return of these vital investments," John Weatherill, chief commercial officer for WestJet, said in a news release.

The airline said it will offer return flights from Halifax to London Gatwick once daily starting May 1, Dublin three times a week starting May 1, Glasgow three times a week starting May 2, and Paris four times a week starting May 7.

Within North America, WestJet will also fly from Halifax to Sydney, N.S., St. John's, Gander, N.L., Ottawa, Montreal, Toronto, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver and Orlando. There will also be flights from Sydney, N.S., to Orlando once a week.

Porter Airlines announced more direct flights from Halifax to Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport starting in April, with up to nine daily round-trip flights in summer.

Last month, Air Canada announced more non-stop flight options from Halifax including London Heathrow starting April 30 and Vancouver starting May 1 with service up to five times weekly. Halifax to Boston flights will resume June 24. Direct flights to Calgary and Goose Bay, N.L., resume April 30.

