More information needed for Water Street redesign, says Halifax business commission

There are two proposed options for the redesign of Water Street in Halifax between Terminal Road and Historic Properties.

Paul MacKinnon, CEO of the Downtown Halifax Business Commission, said he still needs more information on the project.

"It is a showcase street, so we want to make sure that it is a place that people feel comfortable going regardless of what changes they make," said MacKinnon.

The street sees up to 5,000 pedestrians a day during the summer months. One proposal focuses on widening the sidewalk along the east side and adding a protected bike lane by narrowing the street.

"If we are going to turn over significant space for a bike lane, it can't be a bike lane to nowhere. If it becomes part of a commuter bikeway system, then that becomes an important part of the conversation," said MacKinnon.

MacKinnon said a bike lane on Water Street should connect to the bike lane through the Cogswell District, Hollis Street and a future east-west connection to University Avenue.

HRM is planning on making changes to Water Street from Terminal Road to Historic Properties. (www.shapeyourcityhalifax.ca)

Halifax Transit plans to increase the number of bus routes along Water Street to 13 from three, including a number of afternoon express routes.

The second option for the redesign includes creating a bus-only lane. This would mean no parking or loading along the east side of the street during afternoon rush hours, from 3-6 p.m. local time.

HRM planners acknowledge there are some "pinch" points along the street where the proposed changes could not be accommodated.

The redesign project also envisions new sidewalk treatments, lighting, benches and landscaping. It would mean the removal of a large planter at the corner of Water and Salter streets to improve sidewalk accessibility and the creation of a new public plaza.

Public consultation

The public can fill out a survey on the proposed options until March 25. An information session for business owners is scheduled for March 22.

A final report should be ready for regional council by late spring. Construction will not take place until 2025. This project is separate from the Cogswell redevelopment work that affects Upper Water Street.

Work on the bypass roads for the Cogswell construction began Tuesday and should be in place by the summer.

