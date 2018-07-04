Halifax experienced its hottest day in nearly five years Wednesday with temperatures soaring to 32.1 C at the Halifax Stanfield International Airport.

Prior to that, the hottest day was 32.4 C at the airport on July 15, 2013.

"It's so hot I feel like I'm almost a lobster, the boiled lobster," joked Sasha Polanksi, a worker at the Sea Smoke Restaurant & Bar by Halifax's waterfront.

Like others who spent much of Wednesday outside, Polanksi said she drank a lot of water and tried to stay in the shade as much as she could.

Adam Nearing, a rickshaw driver in Halifax, said everyone was talking about the weather Wednesday. (Carolyn Ray/CBC)

Adam Nearing, a rickshaw driver in Halifax, said the breeze off the ocean along the waterfront provided some relief from the heat. He said everyone is talking about the weather.

"There's been just a lot of people in passing, they said, 'Oh, it's too hot for that, too hot for that,' and I say, "Yeah, I'm sweating, I'm sweating,'" Nearing said.

Helping out

The Salvation Army spent Wednesday handing out bottles of water to people in need. A steady stream of people waited patiently for a cold beverage. Much of the bottled water came from the Ribfest food event.

"All the leftover water and even some soda, which is a bit of a treat, was donated to the Salvation Army and we of course then just distributed it through our regular channels to our clients who come seeking help," said Capt. Jamie Lock with the Salvation Army.

Capt. Jamie Cooke of the Salvation Army handed out bottles of cold water Wednesday in Halifax. (Carolyn Ray/CBC)

More heat and humidity

Nova Scotia will continue to feel the heat for the next few days.

Thursday is expected to be another hot day, according to CBC meteorologist Ryan Snoddon.

Temperatures are expected to climb between 28 C and 32 C for most of Nova Scotia, but remain in the mid-20s along the coast.

The Halifax waterfront was a popular spot on a scorching Wednesday. (Carolyn Ray/CBC)

Snoddon said humidity will also be on the rise again Thursday, with humidex values set to return to the mid-to-high 30s and possibly 40 for the mainland.

Sea breezes will keep the humidity more comfortable over Cape Breton and Eastern Shore.

Showers and thunder

While Thursday is expected to be hot and humid, Snoddon said there's a chance of showers and thunder over the interior.

By Friday, Snoddon said temperatures will be in the mid-to-high 20s, but the humidity will make it feel muggy.

It will stay hot and humid in Nova Scotia until the weekend. (Carolyn Ray/CBC)

By afternoon and evening, a cold front moving into the region will spark showers and thunder storms.

Snodden said relief is in sight for the weekend with temperatures in the low-to-mid 20s and less humidity.

