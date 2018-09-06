More halibut smuggling convictions with steep fines issued in Nova Scotia

Four men have been convicted in a halibut smuggling case in southwestern Nova Scotia dating back to 2019, Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) revealed Tuesday.

The men were sentenced earlier this fall for illegal possession of undersized halibut, unlawful transport of halibut and obstruction of a fishery officer, DFO said.

Fines totalling $70,000 were levied in Shelburne provincial court.

Johnny Penney pleaded guilty to unlawful transport of halibut and obstructing a fishery officer. He was fined $25,000 and may not fish any species — except lobster — for a period of three years.

Dean Goreham pleaded guilty to unlawful transport of halibut and possession of undersized halibut and was also fined $25,000.

Devin Peterson pleaded guilty to unlawful transport of halibut and obstructing a fishery officer. He was sentenced to pay $10,000.

All three must pay by April 20, 2023.

A bust in the middle of the night

Dustin Kenney pleaded guilty to unlawful transportation of halibut and obstructing a fishery officer. He was sentenced to pay $10,000 by May 24, 2023.

DFO provided some details of the case to CBC News.

In May 2019, a lobster boat returning to Sherose Island Wharf near Barrington Passage at 2 a.m. tried to flee from fishery officials. The vessel was intercepted, however, and returned to the harbour where an inspection revealed it was smuggling halibut and arrests were made.

According to DFO, $34,000 worth of the valuable flatfish was seized and a truck and trailer forfeited to the Crown.

DFO's focus on Nova Scotia

As landings and prices have increased, DFO enforcement has focused on the lucrative fishery in Nova Scotia.

In October a fisherman from Sambro, N.S., and a fish buyer were convicted in a separate illegal halibut case that involved clandestine offloads in the middle of the night.

In a statement DFO said it is ensuring safe, orderly and sustainable fisheries.

