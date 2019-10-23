N.S. estimates 8 more days to complete toppled crane removal

It could take another eight days — weather permitting — to complete the removal of a toppled construction crane in downtown Halifax.

Nova Scotia's Department of Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal said in a news release on Wednesday a milestone was reached Tuesday when workers removed the top section of the main tower of the crane.

The crane originally blew into the Olympus building during the powerful storm Dorian on Sept. 7, 2019, and the work to remove it has been underway since Oct. 13.

Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency lifted an evacuation order for residents from 21 units in the northeast and northwest sides of the Trillium Building on Wednesday.

More evacuation orders were lifted on Wednesday after workers were able to successfully remove a piece of the crane on Tuesday. (Communications Nova Scotia)

But an evacuation order is still in place for three South Park Street businesses in the Trillium.

On Wednesday, workers focused on reconfiguring and repositioning the heavy-lift cranes to lift the remaining pieces of the crane off the Olympus building.

A piece of the upper section of the crane was lowered to the ground Tuesday evening. (Communications Nova Scotia)

The province said more work needs to be done on the crane, including the removal of debris, before it is safe for those shops to reopen.

"This has been a difficult time for everyone impacted by this incident. We appreciate the patience that has been shown by everyone involved," said Transportation Lloyd Hines.

"Progress continues on getting the rest of the crane down and down safely."

