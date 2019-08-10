RCMP officer hit by car during Truro shooting incident placed in induced coma

The RCMP officer involved in a shooting and car crash in Truro, N.S., on Saturday morning has been placed in a medically induced coma, according to Nova Scotia's Serious Incident Response Team.

"I'm not sure whether or not he is out of that coma at this point," said Felix Cacchione, SIRT director, said on Sunday.

"I haven't had any further updates but that was the case when he was initially brought in.

On Saturday morning, the male officer had been investigating a call about a vehicle that was stolen in Cumberland County. When the officer found the vehicle in Truro around 2:30 a.m., he tried to stop it.

The man who was driving the vehicle hit the officer, who was not inside the police vehicle at the time. The officer then shot his gun at the driver, who was declared dead at the scene.

"I believe the officer was on the hood of the car as it was leaving the area where he was hit and that's when the shots were fired," said Cacchione.

No identities released

The identities of the officer and the man who was killed have not been released.

Both the driver and the officer were alone.

On Saturday, police said the officer had serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Cacchione said he expects to have more information about what happened on Tuesday.

