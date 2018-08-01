Skip to Main Content
Former SMU groundskeeper facing new sexual assault charge involving a 4th woman

A former Saint Mary's University groundskeeper already on trial for sexual assault now faces more sexual assault charges in connection with a fourth woman.

New sexual assault charge against Matthew Percy tied to alleged 2013 incident

CBC News ·
Matthew Percy is shown outside a Halifax provincial court courtroom on June 19, 2018. (Brian MacKay/CBC)

A former Saint Mary's University groundskeeper already on trial for sexual assault now faces another sexual assault charge in connection with a fourth woman.

The charges laid against Matthew Percy on Wednesday are connected to an incident alleged to have happened in 2013, according to police.

Percy returns to Halifax provincial court Friday to resume trial on one of three sexual assault charges, involving three separate complainants. 

Halifax Regional Police wouldn't say exactly where the alleged sexual assault happened in late November 2013. Const. John MacLeod says the complainant alleges she knew the man she says assaulted her.

"What we're releasing is at a residence in Halifax," said Const. John MacLeod. "We're just trying to respect the privacy of the victim."

The latest charges against Percy, 35, include sexual assault causing bodily harm, choking to overcome resistance and assault.

