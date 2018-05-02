CBRM planner says more staff needed for ever-increasing number of bylaws

The Cape Breton Regional Municipality's director of planning says more bylaw enforcement officers are needed if council continues to introduce more bylaws.

CBRM only has two bylaw officers and they're currently tasked with handling parking meters, parking enforcement, taxi licensing and regulation, and vendor licensing and registration.

But over the last year, council has introduced or is considering several new bylaws, including new rules on animal husbandry, roadside signs and home flyer delivery.

"There is no current capacity to add duties that will not impact existing revenue and customer service for those items," Michael Ruus, CBRM's director of planning, said during a council meeting on Tuesday.

Ruus said if council was in support of adding a new flyer regulation service, additional staff for the planning and development department would be needed before adopting the bylaw.

Reputation for lack of enforcement

Some councillors say there is a public perception that local bylaws can be broken without penalty.

"The word can't go out that whatever you want to do, we can't enforce it," said Coun. Earlene MacMullin. "It doesn't sit right with me."

Coun. Steve Gillespie said it is already too late.

"Unfortunately, word is out that you can virtually do whatever you want because we don't have any bylaw officers when it comes to our specific bylaws," he said.

Coun. Earlene MacMullin says she supports council looking into hiring more staff for bylaw enforcement. (Tom Ayers/CBC)

Gillespie said the issue with this problem is similar to many of CBRM's other problems.

"I'm sick and tired of hearing the same issue come up: we don't have the people," said Gillespie.

Ruus said financial constraints stand in the way of adding more positions within the planning department.

Both MacMullin and Gillespie support council looking into hiring more staff for bylaw enforcement.

Councillors say they will discuss adding more bylaw enforcement officers at budget meetings this spring.

MORE TOP STORIES