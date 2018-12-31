3 Halifax Mooseheads earn spots on Canada's national junior team

The Halifax Mooseheads should be well-represented when Team Canada opens play at the 2020 IIHF World Junior Championship in Ostrava and Trinec, Czech Republic.

Three members of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League team are among 24 named to the roster following a selection camp in Oakville, Ont.

Forwards Benoit-Olivier Groulx and Raphaël Lavoie and defenceman Jared McIsaac are all slated to make the trip to Europe.

The team may still make some roster adjustments. Hockey Canada is awaiting word on the availability of a few players that could impact the final makeup of the team.

It is the second selection for McIsaac of Truro, N.S. He was a member of last year's team that played in Vancouver and Victoria.

Congratulations to Jared McIsaac, BO Groulx & Raphael Lavoie who are heading to Europe with 🇨🇦 <a href="https://twitter.com/HC_WJC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@HC_WJC</a> following last night's cuts. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoMooseGo?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoMooseGo</a> | Read: <a href="https://t.co/HvLT7cOawI">https://t.co/HvLT7cOawI</a> <a href="https://t.co/Jvx2P2MFoM">pic.twitter.com/Jvx2P2MFoM</a> —@HFXMooseheads

The 19-year-old McIsaac, a draft pick of the Detroit Red Wings, is one of five players selected who participated last year. The team did not win a medal last year after winning gold the year before.

"As with every year, there are difficult decisions to trim down our roster, but ultimately we believe this group will give us our best shot at a gold medal," Shawn Bullock, director of men's national teams with Hockey Canada, said in a media release. "We will continue the process of building our team, and we look forward to an exciting World Juniors."

Canada has exhibition games on Dec. 19 against Switzerland and Dec. 23 against Finland before opening the tournament on Boxing Day against the U.S.

MORE TOP STORIES