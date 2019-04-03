In do-or-die thriller, Mooseheads take Game 7 against Québec

It wasn't easy, but the Halifax Mooseheads have advanced to the second round of the QMJHL playoffs.

In front of more than 8,100 pumped-up fans at a noisy Scotiabank Centre, the Mooseheads beat the Québec Remparts 3-1 Tuesday night in a game-seven victory that sealed the series.

The Remparts took the lead early, but the Mooseheads responded with goals by Maxim Trépanier, Jocktan Chainey and Keith Getson, while Mooseheads goaltender Alex Gravel made 26 saves and was named the game's first star.

Finish it out with us fans! There’s your Game 7 victory!! ❤️❤️ <a href="https://t.co/17A5dT0NPj">pic.twitter.com/17A5dT0NPj</a> —@HFXMooseheads

Halifax fell behind early in the series when the Remparts won the first two games in Halifax, but the Moose won four of the next five games to beat former NHL star Patrick Roy's team.

At Tuesday's game, the crowd periodically chirped Roy by slowly chanting his name, a nod in part to his decision to briefly pull the goalie in Monday's game with nine minutes to go. The crowd also chanted "Pull your goalie" at Tuesday's game.

Getson's goal early in the third period was his third goal in the last two games and the mid-season acquisition from the Charlottetown Islanders has proven to be an excellent pickup.

The Bridgewater, N.S., native registered five points in the series.

Halifax will now face the Moncton Wildcats in round two.

Moncton beat Baie-Comeau 3-1 Tuesday night in their game-seven showdown. Halifax and Moncton will play Friday and Saturday nights in Halifax.

The Mooseheads had success against Moncton this season with a 7-1-1 record against the Wildcats in the regular season.

The Cape Breton Screaming Eagles are also moving on to the second round of the playoffs and will play the Rimouski Océanic. The Eagles beat the Charlottetown Islanders in six games. Games one and two are in Rimouski on Friday and Sunday.

MORE TOP STORIES