Premier not happy with Mooseheads' attempt to get game in before new COVID-19 restrictions

An attempt by the Halifax Mooseheads to circumvent a return to reduced gathering limits has drawn the attention and ire of Premier Tim Houston.

The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League team sent out a news release Tuesday afternoon announcing Friday's scheduled game against the Acadie-Bathurst Titan would happen Thursday instead "due to recent restrictions announced by the Nova Scotia government."

Within minutes of CBC News informing the premier's office of the change, the office issued a statement on his behalf.

"The new restrictions regarding gathering limits come into effect on Friday at 9 a.m.," said the statement. "The time between the announcement and the implementation was to give businesses, organizations and individuals time to prepare.

"The purpose of the advance notice was not to give organizations an opportunity to reschedule events and get in front of the changes."

Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston speaks to reporters at Province House on Nov. 5, 2021. Houston's office issued a statement Tuesday warning that Public Health could implement restrictions earlier than planned if deemed necessary. (Michael Gorman/CBC)

It concluded by saying Public Health is watching the situation closely.

"And if there is a need to change the timing, it will," the statement said.

Scott MacIntosh, manager of media relations for the Mooseheads, did not respond to a request from CBC News seeking comment.

The team's release also said Wednesday's game against the Charlottetown Islanders is going ahead as planned and further information about the last scheduled home game of the year on Dec. 31 will be announced in the coming days.

