Halifax Mooseheads fire head coach after less than two years with team

The Halifax Mooseheads have fired head coach J.J. Daigneault, less than two years into his tenure behind the team's bench.

The team announced the move Thursday morning. The Mooseheads have posted a record of 35-71 since Daigneault was appointed head coach in July 2019.

Mooseheads general manager Cam Russell said there was no specific incident that led to Daigneault's dismissal, saying the past two seasons have been a rebuilding phase for the team.

"It just came down to the fact that we feel with the group of players that we have now, and where we want to be moving forward, he just wasn't the person for the job," said Russell.

Russell said he'd like to thank Daigneault for his hard work and dedication.

Russell said the team isn't sure when a new coach will be appointed but it's something he and majority owner Bobby Smith will discuss this week.

