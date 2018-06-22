Mooseheads forward Filip Zadina picked #6 by Red Wings in NHL draft

Filip Zadina, second from left, of the Czech Republic, wears team gear after being selected by the Detroit Red Wings during the NHL hockey draft in Dallas, Friday, June 22, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth) (The Associated Press)

Halifax Mooseheads forward Filip Zadina, a top prospect from the Czech Republic, went sixth overall to the Detroit Red Wings on Friday in the 2018 NHL entry draft in Dallas, Texas.

Zadina is one of three Mooseheads players projected to be selected in one of the draft's seven rounds that run into Saturday.

Zadina scored a team-high 44 goals for Halifax in only 57 games this season. He also starred for the Czech team at the World Junior championships.

Mooseheads defenceman Jared McIsaac and teammate Benoit-Olivier Groulx, a forward, were also projected to be taken in the NHL draft.

Cape Breton Screaming Eagles goalie Kevin Mandolese is also a projected draft pick.