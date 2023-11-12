Halifax Mooseheads star ties franchise record for career points

Update: Halifax Mooseheads forward Jordan Dumais had an assist in the first period of a game Sunday against the Cape Breton Eagles for his 304th career point, breaking the franchise record.

After tying the franchise record Saturday night for career points with 303, Halifax Mooseheads forward Jordan Dumais was busy thinking about the other players in team history who could have had the honour.

"I think there's a lot of other players that could have broken it too if they played a lot more games, like [Nathan] MacKinnon and [Jonathan] Drouin, but at the end of the day I'm just honoured to be almost at the top," he said.

The above players played for the team for two and three years, respectively, before beginning their NHL careers around a decade ago.

Dumais will have the opportunity to break the franchise record for points on Sunday when the Mooseheads play at 3 p.m. AT at home against the Cape Breton Eagles.

The 19-year-old Dumais is in his fourth season with the Mooseheads, after spending two straight off-seasons with the Columbus Blue Jackets after being drafted in the third round of the 2022 NHL Draft.

Asked what motivates him not to become complacent, Dumais said playing in Halifax is one thing.

Dumais poses for a portrait after he was drafted by the Columbus Blue Jackets at the 2022 NHL Draft in Montreal. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

"Our fans help a lot," he said. "I mean, having 10,000 people in the building kind of gives you an adrenaline rush every game."

Dumais had a late start with the Mooseheads this season and has 25 points in 10 games. He led the league in scoring last season and is on pace to do the same this year. This means he attracts a lot of attention from opposing teams.

"Every team's always kind of targeting him and trying to get him off his game, but it never seems to bother him," said Mooseheads forward Brody Fournier, 20.

Fournier said Dumais's work ethic sets a standard for other players to follow, in addition to his play on the ice.

"His IQ and vision is out of this world," said Fournier. "He's probably the best player I've ever seen with the playmaking. He just throws passes on guys' tape. You know, sometimes they're not even ready for it and it's a goal or in the back of the net."

The Mooseheads have won seven straight games and are ranked as the No. 1 team in the Canadian Hockey League.

Dumais is shown at an Oct. 20, 2023, game against the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies. He scored five points that night, which was his first game back after spending the summer with the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets. (Trevor MacMillan/Halifax Mooseheads)

General manager Cam Russell said Dumais is a big reason for the team's success.

"He's not a big guy, so it's harder for those guys when they're trying to get drafted and they're trying to get noticed and I know he wasn't ranked very high with Central Scouting in the draft," said Russell. "It seems he's continually trying to prove himself, whereas a lot of bigger guys aren't and he's done that every day."

For now, Dumais shares the record with Nova Scotia's Brandon Benedict, who played for the Mooseheads for five seasons, ending in 2003.

