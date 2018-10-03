The Halifax Mooseheads played their first game in September, 1994, marking the beginning of an exciting new era of hockey in Nova Scotia.

This season is the 25th season for the Mooseheads. To mark the anniversary, the team is asking its biggest supporters to fill out their own rosters of all the best Halifax players.

At the time I was a young journalist still a little wet behind the ears (not the grizzled veteran I am now) and I remember covering that historic game.

Since then I have always followed the team closely.

Now the Mooseheads have asked their ticket holders to pick a 20-player roster of two goalies, six defencemen and 12 forwards. One forward line is called the PHD line for pride, heart and determination.

Zach Fucale provided standout goaltending in the Mooseheads' Memorial Cup win in 2013. (Andrew Vaughan/Canadian Press)

I decided to give it a try and it was not an easy task.

Goaltenders

Jean-Sébastien Giguère: The player known as "Jigger" led the team on its first long playoff run in 1997. He went on to a stellar NHL career where he won a Stanley Cup with Anaheim and the Conn Smythe Trophy as NHL playoff most valuable player.

Zach Fucale: In 2013, the Mooseheads were the best team in the country and won the Memorial Cup. Fucale was the backbone of a team loaded with talented players. While he has yet to play in an NHL regular season game, he is still playing professionally in the Las Vegas Golden Knights farm system.

Forwards

Top line: Nathan MacKinnon, Jonathan Drouin and Alex Tanguay

Can you imagine these three playing together.

Cole Harbour's Nathan MacKinnon is now an all-star in the NHL with the Colorado Avalanche and he almost won MVP honours last season. MacKinnon scored a hat trick in the Memorial Cup final in 2013.

Jonathan Drouin hasn't had the same NHL success but no one will forget his jaw-dropping combination of speed and skill when he played in Halifax.

The third wheel on the All-25 top line was often injured when he played with Halifax. Alex Tanguay was a highly skilled rookie on the 1997 team. Now a panelist with the NHL Network, Tanguay played 17 seasons in the NHL.

Second line: Nico Hischier, Jakub Voracek and Ladislav Nagy

The Mooseheads have always had great import players and this all-European line is proof.

Hischier was the first overall pick in the 2017 NHL draft by the by the New Jersey Devils.

Voracek is an all-star with the Philadelphia Flyers and Nagy is still playing as a pro in his native Slovakia. Now 39, Nagy scored 71 goals in his only season in Halifax, a record that may stand forever.

Third line: Nik Ehlers, Brandon Reid and Max Fortier

Nik Ehlers and Brandon Reid were two of the fastest skaters to play in Halifax.

Jody Shelley, raised in Nova Scotia, went on to a successful career as an NHL enforcer. ((Bruce Bennett/Getty Images))

Ehlers is now playing with the Winnipeg Jets while Reid saw his playing days come to an abrupt halt when he suffered a career-ending groin injury when he crashed into the boards during a KHL game five years ago. He has coached in Denmark for the past two seasons at Aalborg.

PHD Line (pride, heart and determination): Jody Shelley, Jules-Edy Laraque and Brandon Benedict

Twenty-five years of hockey players have come and gone but nobody was as popular as Jody Shelley. The native of Yarmouth County never backed down from anyone and would always defend a teammate.

He later became an enforcer in the NHL and is now part of the broadcast team of the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Jules-Edy Laraque wasn't nearly the size of his older brother Georges, who was an NHL enforcer, but he quickly became a fan favorite when he arrived in Halifax. Laraque continues to live in the Halifax area and is a member of Halifax Regional Police.

Brandon Benedict was a hard-working Mooseheads forward who played five seasons with the team. Over the last nine years he has played pro in Belfast and Nottingham in the British Elite Hockey League.

The Hants County native has returned home to Nova Scotia this season as a coach at Newbridge Academy in Dartmouth.

Defence

Top pair: Milan Jurcina and Andrew Bodnarchuk

Another European standout and a Hammonds Plains product now playing pro in the German league.

Second pair

Ali MacEachern and Frédéric Bélanger

Ali MacEachern of Inverness is the lone Cape Bretoner on the team. Bélanger was another key member of the 1997 team and played 277 games in his career with the Mooseheads.

Third pair

Konrad Abeltshauser and Jasmin Gélinas

Yet another European. The big German defenceman was a member of the Memorial Cup team and is now a teammate of Bodnarchuk on a pro team in Munich. Gé​linas scored 87 points in the 1999-2000 season, a franchise record for a defenceman in a single season.

Head coach

Dominique Ducharme: Nobody won more games as a coach in Halifax than Dominique Ducharme.

He was the man behind the bench when they won the Memorial Cup and this week he will make his professional coaching debut as an assistant coach with the Montreal Canadiens.

Dominique Ducharme, shown coaching Team Canada, led the Mooseheads to the Memorial Cup in 2013. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press)

Read more articles at CBC Nova Scotia