Mooseheads captain Justin Barron gets invite to Team Canada world junior camp

The hometown captain of the Halifax Mooseheads has been invited to try out for Team Canada's world junior hockey team.

Defenceman Justin Barron, 18, is one of 46 players who will attend the camp next month in Alberta.

He'll be joined by two other Maritimers, Lucas Cormier (Sainte-Marie-de-Kent, N.B.) of the Charlottetown Islanders and Jordan Spence (Cornwall, P.E.I.) of the Moncton Wildcats.

Barron, recently selected in the first round of the NHL draft by the Colorado Avalanche, missed the first two weeks of this season due to injury. He also missed a large chunk of last season when he was diagnosed with a blood clot issue in one of his arms.

Barron is one of three Maritime hockey players invited to tryout for Team Canada. (David Chan/Halifax Mooseheads)

The camp runs from Nov. 16 to Dec. 13 in Red Deer.

It will include practices and three intra-squad games, as well as six games against a team of Canadian university all-stars before Team Canada enters into a tournament bubble in Edmonton in preparation for the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship.

Barron previously played internationally for Hockey Canada in the under-17 and under-18 programs, and produced five assists in five games while winning a gold medal with the Canadian team at the 2018 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

Most of the players invited to the selection camp have not played in any games this season. The Ontario Hockey League and Western Hockey League, along with U.S. college hockey leagues, have all been paused due to COVID-19 concerns.

