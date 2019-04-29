Mooseheads advance to Q-league final with overtime win

Xavier Parent booked the Halifax Mooseheads ticket to the QMJHL final when he scored the overtime winner in Game 6 against Drummondville Sunday afternoon at Scotiabank Centre.

The 2-1 win gave the Mooseheads the series four games to two and they will now face a strong Rouyn-Noranda team for the President's Cup.

The Mooseheads have known all season long that they will be playing in the Memorial Cup tournament as the host team. But they want to go into the tournament as the Q-league champions. In the 25-year history of the Mooseheads franchise they've only won the President's Cup once. That came in 2013 when a talent-laden lineup featuring Nathan MacKinnon, Jonathan Drouin and Zach Fucale went on to win the Memorial Cup.

This will mark the Mooseheads fourth appearance in the Q-league final.

Let's take another look at that OT winner from <a href="https://twitter.com/xavierparent67?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@xavierparent67</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoMooseGo?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoMooseGo</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/QPlayoffs?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#QPlayoffs</a> <a href="https://t.co/JbstxidjqG">pic.twitter.com/JbstxidjqG</a> —@HFXMooseheads

The Mooseheads barely made it out of the first round of this year's playoffs.

The Quebec Remparts beat them twice at Scotiabank Centre and Halifax had to claw their way back out of a big hole to win the series in seven games.

The second round was much easier as they beat Moncton in four-straight games.

The series with Drummondville was a tight one with two games going to overtime and the Mooseheads getting stellar goaltending from Alex Gravel.

Goaltender Alexis Gravel has played well in the tournament so far. (Getty Images)

The Q-League final will be the Mooseheads toughest test.

Rouyn-Noranda was easily the best team in the league during the regular season and finished with 119 points, 17 more than Halifax.

In Samual Harvey they have a top-flight goaltender. Their defence is anchored by Summerside-native Noah Dobson who won a Memorial Cup last year with the Acadie-Bathurst Titan.

But the Huskies do have one big concern. The QMJHL top scorer in the regular season, Peter Abbandonato, missed the Huskies series sweep of Rimouski after being diagnosed with mononucleosis. His status is unknown for the league final.

The President's Cup showdown begins in Rouyn-Noranda with Games 1 and 2 on Thursday and Friday night. The series switches back to Halifax for Games 3 and 4 at Scotiabank Centre on May 6 and 7.