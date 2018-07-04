Cape Breton hunting outfitters vow pickets at protected area

A group of hunting outfitters in Cape Breton say they will set up pickets at two entrances to a protected area north of the Cape Breton Highlands National Park during moose season this autumn.

The area is called the Polletts Cove-Aspy Fault Wilderness Area, also known as Zone 5.

It features rugged terrain that outfitters say is best hunted with expert guides. It is open to non-motorized hunting only.

The outfitters intend to protest what they say is the unfulfilled promise of the provincial Department of Natural Resources to help them transition from guided hunts using ATVS to other means of transportation, such as horses.

Hector Hines, president of the Polletts Cove Moose Hunting Association, says his group has been waiting 10 years for the province to meet to its commitment.

"A lot of us have invested heavily into the non-motorized hunt, believing what they had to say back in 2008," Hines said.

"The government is just dragging their feet ... and we just feel that the government is not doing what they promised, not making the hunt viable for us."

Hines said outfitters are losing money every year while the government continues to ask for more time to reach a solution.

Moose hunters in Nova Scotia win their licenses in a random draw. Hines's group thinks assigning tags to some outfitters instead would provide their businesses with security.

Changes already made

Bob Petrie, Department of Natural Resources director of wildlife, said efforts have already been made to support the outfitters.

"There have been licences issued for temporary camps in the wilderness area," he said. "We have moved moose licenses from other zones into that area to provide more business opportunity for the guides."

There are other considerations, though, Petrie said.

"When it comes to the allocation of the harvest and the long-term allocation of tags, that needs to come out of a result of a management planning process that's based on population dynamics of the moose, co-management with the Mi'kmaq and a look at all of the options."

This year's moose hunt in the Polletts Cove-Aspy Fault Wilderness Area will run for six days in October and three days in December.

"We're going to be setting up protest picket lines," said Hines, "and we're hoping that the people of Nova Scotia that get picked in the lottery will understand our situation.

"We have no intentions or plans to stop people. We're just asking people to try to understand the situation we're in. We're hoping they'll respect our picket lines and hopefully, they'll stand with us."