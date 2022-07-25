Montreal man badly hurt in crash in Lower Economy, N.S.

A 55-year-old Montreal man was flown to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a collision between two vehicles on Highway 2 in Lower Economy, N.S., on Sunday afternoon.

RCMP say the vehicles, a Hyundai Kona and a Buick Lesabre, were travelling in opposite directions at the time of the crash. Police shut the highway down for several hours to investigate.

The Montreal man was a passenger in the Hyundia Kona. The driver, a 65-year-old man from Bible Hill, N.S., and another passenger, a 59-year old man also from Bible Hill, had serious injuries and were taken to hospital. Police said a third passenger, a 55-year-old woman from Montreal, had minor injuries.

The three people in the Buick Lesabre, a 37-year-old woman and two children, all from Lower Economy, were also seriously injured and were taken to hospital.

RCMP say a collision reconstructionist was sent to the scene.

