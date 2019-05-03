Money problems force Cape Breton Highlanders to 'opt out' of basketball league

The Cape Breton Highlanders won't play the next season in the National Basketball League of Canada, but the owners still hope the team will rebound in future seasons.

Just before midnight Thursday, team president Tyrone Levingston sent out a news release saying the team hasn't secured enough capital to return to the court so they'll "opt out" of next season.

"The Highlanders ownership group plans to spend the next several months refining the marketing [and] business plans for the team and meeting with prospective investors to determine if there is a viable option to re-start operations for the following season," the late-night email said.

The team made the playoffs last season, but were eliminated by the Halifax Hurricanes.

During its first season three years ago, the Highlanders attracted an average of 1,475 fans per game. But the number dropped to 1,238 in 2018-19.

Levingston previously said the team has an annual budget of about $300,000, which includes salaries for players and staff. It had 10 investors, including Levingston, Membertou First Nation and a number of Cape Breton business people.

That leaves the league with nine teams based in Atlantic Canada and Ontario.

MORE TOP STORIES