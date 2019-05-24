These Spryfield students found $100 — and then decided to give it away

When six-year-old Samuel Agbola's tiny hands uncovered a $100 bill in a pile of leaves, he called his friends over and they were faced with a tough decision.

Like anyone would, the three Central Spryfield students debated whether to keep the money for themselves.

But their honesty quickly took over — and generosity soon followed.

"We were all excited, because that was probably, like, all of our first times, finding a hundred-dollar bill," Brayden Painting said.

"But then we thought, let's just not take it," the Grade 5 student said. "Let's turn it in, because that would be the right thing to do."

Samuel Agbola, 6, found $100 while he was cleaning up his Halifax schoolyard. He and his friends turned it in, because 'it was the right thing to do.' (David Laughlin/CBC)

Turning it in

All three of the cleanup partners agreed: they would give it to their teacher.

"Because what if it's someone's money that they need to pay, like, rent or mortgage … and they don't have much money and all that money is gone?" Grade 5 student Andreea Cercel said.

Their act of kindness inspired their principal and the community.

Hey guys, how about we donate to the IWK? - Andreea Cercel, Grade 5 student Central Spryfield School

School principal Cindi Astephen held on to the money for a week. When no one claimed it, she and the kids had a meeting to decide what to do with their windfall.

The three children — at six, 10 and 11 years old — made the decision that other kids might need it more than they did.

"I'm like, 'Hey guys, how about we donate to the IWK?" Andreea said. "And we all agreed on it."

But Astephen thought the kids deserved a reward — not for finding the money, but for their compassion.

Each took home $10.

The three kids say that if anyone else finds money they should turn it in as well. (David Laughlin/CBC)

What their friends think

Their good luck has inspired a few other treasure hunters.

"I was with my friend at the school … and she's like 'Oh, remember when you found that hundred-dollar bill?'" Andreea said. "So she went over to the fence and she started digging.

"And I'm like, 'We already found all the money.'"

But — just in case there's more — all three kids hope their friends follow their example.