Moncton man arrested in Cape Breton after attempting to evade police

A Moncton, N.B., man is facing a slew of charges in Cape Breton, including dangerous driving, after evading multiple attempts by police to stop him.

Cape Breton RCMP received reports at 9 p.m. Saturday of an SUV driving at high speed in the Grand Lake Road area.

A police vehicle attempted to stop the SUV, a Mazda with New Brunswick plates, but the driver, sped away.

The SUV had been reported stolen in Moncton on Monday.

In a new release, RCMP say they could not follow the vehicle safely at the time it sped off.

The SUV was later spotted in the Portage area but the driver again managed to evade police.

The SUV was eventually stopped on Highway 104 near River Bourgeois when police deployed a tire-deflation device.

Police arrested the driver, who was alone in the vehicle, without incident. A hatchet was found in the vehicle.

The driver, 28, faces 10 charges. They include two counts of flight from police and two counts of failing to comply with a probation order.

The man is scheduled to appear in provincial court in Port Hawkesbury on Tuesday.

The release said the driver also faces further provincial charges under the Motor Vehicle Act, Health Protection Act and Emergency Measures Act

