Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Nova Scotia·New

How these monarch butterflies found refuge from Fiona's harsh winds

A resident of Lunenburg County, N.S., wasn't going to let post-tropical storm Fiona threaten the migration of the monarch butterflies on her property so she did something she never does: she brought them inside to stay warm and dry.

Five monarch butterflies weathered the storm in a Nova Scotia bathroom last month

Emma Smith · CBC News ·
A monarch butterfly hangs from its chrysalis, drying its wings.
Wanda Baxter, an author and activist in Lunenburg County, N.S., realized several monarch butterflies on her property had emerged from their chrysalises just as post-tropical storm Fiona was about to strike Atlantic Canada on Sept. 24. (Wanda Baxter)

Just hours before post-tropical storm Fiona pummeled many parts of Nova Scotia in September, a monarch butterfly was emerging from its chrysalis on Wanda Baxter's deck.

It's a familiar site for the author and activist who has transformed her Lunenburg County farmstead into a haven for the endangered species. Baxter knew the butterfly needed several hours to hang upside down and dry its wings before beginning its remarkable journey south to Mexico.

But Fiona threatened to foil the pollinator's multi-generational migration. 

"I don't like to bring monarchs in the house. I'm not rearing them, or taking care of them. I want the monarchs to survive outside," Baxter told CBC Radio's Information Morning

"But I knew that one would die so I did bring it in … and then listening to the rain that night I was very glad I had done that."

Two monarch butterflies hang from a screen inside.
Baxter created a safe place for the butterflies in her bathroom. (Wanda Baxter)

The butterfly spent the nights of Sept. 23 in Baxter's bathroom, surrounded by flowers. The next day, she found four more butterflies wriggling free from their chrysalises so she brought them inside, too.

"Those guys spent the night hanging out on the screen, and on the flowers and drying out their wings, and then Sunday morning I took them out and they all flew away," she said. 

The force of Fiona was traumatic for many pollinators, as well as birds, bats, and other animals but it's difficult to calculate how much damage was done, said wildlife biologist Bob Bancroft. 

A monarch butterfly sits in the palm of a hand.
Baxter said she doesn't like to bring the butterflies inside, but she made an exception during post-tropical storm Fiona. (Wanda Baxter)

"I can imagine how fragile a butterfly is so there's a lot of impacts here that aren't being measured very well," Bancroft, president of Nature Nova Scotia, told Information Morning.

The young monarch butterflies that hatched this summer on Baxter's property are part of the fourth and final stage of the insect's life cycle.

It takes four generations to complete the migration between northern climates like Nova Scotia and wintering grounds in Mexico.

In this file photo, a monarch butterfly feeds on nectar from a swamp milkweed. (Ann Heisenfelt/Associated Press)

"The adults come here, they lay their eggs and the young monarchs are the ones that actually leave eastern Canada and head for Mexico and then wind up over-wintering down there," said Bancroft.

Bye bye butterflies 

Baxter began planting milkweed on her property five years ago. The plant is key to monarch's survival because it's the only place where they lay their eggs

The very first year Baxter planted milkweed, the monarchs showed up and she estimates this season about 80 butterflies were born and flew from her property.

Baxter estimates about 80 monarch butterflies flew from her property this year. (Wanda Baxter)

"This year was banner. It was a huge breeding year," she said of the season, which runs from about July to September. "There were a lot of eggs. Everyone I know actually ran out of plants, I was one of them."

It was bittersweet, Baxter said, to watch the monarchs that had weathered the storm in her house take flight the next morning. 

"I was really excited that they made it through the hurricane," she said. "The second thing I felt was a little bit sad because it was the end of the season. Those were the last ones that left."

But next year more monarchs will arrive, and Baxter is busy planting milkweed seeds so she's ready for them. 

Listen to the full interview with Wanda Baxter:

Information Morning - NS7:32Shelter from the storm: Lunenburg County resident gives refuge to monarch butterflies during Fiona
Wanda Baxter, an author and activist in Lunenburg County, told Information Morning's Jerry West how she prepared some butterflies for their flight to Mexico.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Emma Smith

Digital Associate Producer

Emma Smith is a journalist with CBC Nova Scotia. You can email her with story ideas and feedback at emma.smith@cbc.ca.

    With files from Jerry West and CBC Radio's Information Morning

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
    Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

    Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

    A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

    Sign up now

    Comments

    To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

    By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

    Become a CBC Member

    Join the conversation  Create account

    Already have an account?

    now