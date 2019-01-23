Faced with 3-month wait in N.S., mom flying son to Italy for urgent medical care

A Nova Scotia woman desperately seeking medical treatment for her son is preparing to fly across the ocean to Italy for care instead of waiting months for the boy to see a specialist at the IWK Health Centre in Halifax.

Mafalda Palomba's 11-year-old son, Denis Cozzi, was diagnosed with hypophyseal dwarfism at Christmas. The condition is a rare growth deficiency that causes the body to be underdeveloped. If caught early, it can be treated.

But despite medical advice saying Denis needs to be seen urgently, the Hammonds Plains family has been told it will be several months before that will happen at the IWK — the largest hospital for women and children in Atlantic Canada.

While his friends are going through growth spurts, Denis Cozzi is losing weight. The 11-year-old says he's so weak, he's had to give up the sports and activities he loves. (Eric Woolliscroft/CBC)

Denis started feeling sick a year ago. He was weak. He'd throw up his food.

"He wasn't growing at all, zero," Palomba said. "He was losing a lot of weight."

He now weighs about 60 pounds. At four feet four inches, he's significantly shorter than his peers. Denis says he often struggles to stay awake at school and has had to give up some of his favourite activities.

The military family first tried to get a diagnosis for the boy's mysterious symptoms in Winnipeg, and then Halifax after they were transferred last summer.

Taken to hospital after fainting

But answers didn't come until a recent trip to Italy.

The family, which has dual citizenship, was visiting relatives for Christmas when Denis passed out and was taken to hospital, said Palomba.

There, he was diagnosed.

"His muscles, bones, everything, he was completely ... below average," she said. "Before he start his puberty, he has to start [his treatment]. This is what they said, all the doctors."

Mafalda Palomba says three months is not an acceptable wait time to see a doctor about her son's urgent condition. She says she's been advised that her 11-year-old must start the treatment before he hits puberty. (Eric Woolliscroft/CBC)

Treatment must begin before the growth plates join together at the end of puberty, according to several medical publications.

Palomba had several documents from her Italian physicians translated at the Italian Consulate in Montreal, hoping that would speed up the process for Denis to receive treatment at home.

"It is extremely important that the patient is urgently placed under the care of a specialist in his place of residence, Canada," one of the documents reads.

3-month wait for appointment

Palomba contacted the IWK as soon as the family returned, frantic for help. At first, the IWK said it would have to conduct the same tests that were done in Italy to confirm the diagnosis, but Palomba argued that was unnecessary, she said.

Last week, Palomba said an endocrinologist agreed to see Denis in about three months.

The IWK declined to comment on the case because of privacy laws. In a statement, the hospital said all patients are seen based on "predetermined triage standards."

That's unacceptable to Palomba, who said if there are that many urgent cases, they need to hire another specialist.

Palomba said considering her son's age, every day could make a difference.

"If they don't treat right away, there can be problems for the future," she said.

Fed up, she's booked a flight back to Italy. Denis will now start treatment on Monday.

Because of their dual citizenship, Denis can receive his treatment for free. They also have the option of staying in accommodations provided to families needing medical support.

Palomba said she realizes her family is fortunate to be able to seek treatment elsewhere while other Nova Scotia families have to wait. But she pointed out she shouldn't have to pull her son out of school and separate him from his father and brother for months.

Still, she believes there's no other option to ensure her son's health in the long term.

"My husband and we as a family, we serve our country, and this is what we do not deserve."