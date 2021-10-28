Modular units expected to be completed at Halifax site by end of January

Nine modular units in Halifax for people experiencing homelessness are expected to be completed by the end of January.

In an update issued Monday, the municipality said the Halifax units will have a capacity for 44 people.

A location for the Halifax site has not yet been announced.

On track for December deadline

Another four modular units with a capacity for 24 people will be installed in Dartmouth. They are on track to be completed by Dec. 20.

According to the release, the construction of foundations for those units is ongoing. They will be set up on Alderney Drive near Church Street.

The release noted that exact timing for occupancy at both locations will be dependent on the province, which determines the placement of individuals and the provision of services at the sites.

Regional council approved $3.2 million for the purchase, installation and maintenance of modular units earlier this month.

Archdiocese building shelters

In addition to providing an update on the modular housing units, the release noted the Archdiocese of Halifax-Yarmouth is building temporary shelters on its properties.

The municipality said it is placing a priority on facilitating permits for construction by the archdiocese once all regulations and building standards are met.

According to the release, there were 22 people, 49 tents and six temporary shelters at nine homeless encampment locations in the municipality as of Nov. 28.

