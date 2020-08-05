Modular classrooms to be built at 5 Halifax-area schools

Nova Scotia has teamed up with the federal government to purchase 47 modular classrooms for five Halifax-area schools.

Modular classrooms can be connected to an existing school by a hallway and have washrooms within the structure, providing more space for students and faculty.

"These new classrooms will support the growing populations in Halifax and provide a better, more conducive learning space for our students," Nova Scotia MP Bernadette Jordan said Tuesday on behalf of federal Infrastructure and Communities Minister Catherine McKenna at Park West School in Halifax.

"Parents want the best education for their children and children need to be supported and comfortable in their school environment in order for them to reach their full potential."

Bernadette Jordan, the Liberal MP for South Shore-St. Margarets, made the announcement at Park West School in Halifax. (Preston Mulligan/CBC)

The federal government will spend more than $20 million on the project. Nova Scotia is expected to contribute more than $4 million.

Modular classrooms will be built at the following schools:

Park West School in Halifax, including 12 classrooms and washroom facilities.



Basinview Drive Community School in Bedford, including 12 classrooms and washroom facilities.



Fairview Heights Elementary in Halifax, including five classrooms and washroom facilities.



Grosvenor-Wentworth Park Elementary in Halifax, including 10 classrooms and washroom facilities.



Clayton Park Junior High in Halifax, including eight classrooms and washroom facilities.

"These new classrooms will bring the school community under one roof and provide modern facilities for students at [Park West] School and many others in the Halifax area," provincial Education Minister Derek Mombourquette said at the announcement.

Mombourquette said the modulars will create more space outside for student play, and will also allow off-site pre-primary classes to move into existing schools.

"This move will provide these four-year-olds with a stronger connection to their new school and smooth transition to grade primary," he said.

The extra space will also help students and faculty navigate COVID-19 physical distancing measures, he added.

The Halifax Regional Centre for Education will issue a tender for the construction this week.

The modular classrooms and washrooms are expected to be completed by September for the new school year.

MORE TOP STORIES